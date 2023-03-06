Sage Logistics acquires small Chicago fleet

Tennessee-based 3PL Sage Logistics Holdings announced Friday it will acquire asset-based carrier Byland Transportation.

Downers Grove, Illinois-based Byland provides nationwide coverage with a fleet of 48 trucks and 70 trailers. The carrier provides over-the-road truckload, less-than-truckload and expedited service. The company also has drayage and warehousing capabilities.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. The deal is expected to close within the next two weeks.

“This acquisition will allow us to offer a wider range of ‘asset right’ transportation solutions,” said Sage Logistics CFO John Hellige. “Our mixture of brokerage, flexible drop trailer solutions, tied to an asset-based trucking operations further expands our ability to provide top-notch service to our clients. This acquisition also allows us to provide our customers with dray services in the Chicago market which we plan to rapidly grow.”

Sage Logistics Holdings is made up of two operating companies: Sage Freight, a brokerage and logistics provider, and Sage Truckload, which is based in Chicago.

Byland will be rolled into Sage Truckload, which will have a combined fleet of 49 trucks and 138 trailers.





A news release said this was the second fleet Sage has acquired and that it plans to remain “very active in the asset acquisition market and will continue to build our fleet.”

“We are excited to join forces with Sage Logistics, a company that shares our commitment to providing exceptional service to clients,” Byland founders Joshua Dickemann and Darius Nakvosas said. “We look forward to working together to continue growing and innovating in the industry.”

