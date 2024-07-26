Watch Now


Saia Q2 first look

LTL carrier misses consensus EPS estimate

Saia will host a conference call at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday to discuss second-quarter results. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia reported second-quarter earnings per share of $3.83, which was 4% below the consensus estimate of $4 but 12% higher year over year.

Revenue increased 19% y/y to $823 million as tonnage improved 10% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, increased 8% (9% higher excluding fuel surcharges). The carrier reported an 83.3% operating ratio, which was 60 basis points worse y/y but 110 bps better than the first quarter.

Lighter-weight shipments and higher costs associated with opening new terminals were cited as reasons for the margin deterioration.

Stay tuned to FreightWaves for continuing coverage of Saia's earnings report.


Table: Saia’s key performance indicators

