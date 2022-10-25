Samsung, Scandit announce partnership for smart data capture

Samsung Electronics has announced a collaboration with Scandit to optimize the Galaxy XCover6 Pro — a rugged smartphone designed for front-line workers.

Scandit, featuring its smart data capture technology, said it worked alongside Samsung with efficiency in mind. According to Scandit, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is built to surpass the performance of dedicated scanning devices, promising to transform business operations.

The collaboration, per Samsung, will offer enterprises dedicated tools to increase total cost of ownership (TCO) savings.

“Enterprises across multiple industries are challenged to not only reduce costs and streamline operations but also attract, retain and empower employees,” said Christian Floerkemeier, chief technology officer and co-founder of Scandit. “Providing Samsung smartphones to front-line workers through a COPE [company-owned, personally-enabled] model is an attractive employee benefit. Combining an improved and more productive employee experience with the full capabilities of the Scandit smart data capture platform to capture and access real-time data in new ways delivers superior business outcomes.”

According to Scandit, the device will be optimized with software to greatly increase workflows, including barcode scanning, augmented reality and ID-scanning programs. The company’s newly launched software, MatrixScan Count, will allow for the scanning and counting of multiple items simultaneously.

“Today’s workers have high expectations,” said K.C. Choi, executive vice president and head of the global mobile business-to-business team at Samsung Electronics. “They demand easy collaboration, peerless functionality in all conditions and robust and effective productivity tools. We created the Galaxy XCover Pro series to give companies a mobile device strong enough to withstand the rigors of business on the front line. Smart data capture powered by Scandit offers our customers powerful data-capture tools that are not only built to meet the efficiency requirements of business but also addresses the challenging situations many workers face while on the job.”

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro features a 6.6-inch screen and rugged exterior. On the inside, the phone is equipped with a 6 nm processor, 5G networking and 6 GHz band support.

The device also contains a replaceable battery, pogo charging and Samsung DeX capabilities. According to Samsung, the device is built to withstand severe weather, drops and other field hazards.