Saudia adds A330 cargo jets from charter operator

The cargo division of Saudia has signed a long-term transportation agreement with Ireland-based ASL Aviation Holdings to provide and operate two Airbus A330-300 converted freighters to boost its capacity, the companies announced Thursday.
ASL Airlines Ireland, one of five airlines ASL airlines based in Europe, will begin operating the first A330 on Saudia Cargo’s behalf early in the fourth quarter.
ASL is leasing the A330-300 from U.S.-based Air Transport Services Group, which paid Elbe Flugzeugwerke, a joint venture between Airbus and Singapore-based ST Engineering, to change the used aircraft from passenger configuration to an all-cargo one. The aircraft originally was in service with Taiwan-based China Airlines, according to database Planespotters.
The first cargo jet arrived at Shannon Airport in Dublin in mid-June where it was painted in the Saudia Cargo livery. ASL Airlines Ireland is in the process of reintroducing the A330 to its air operators certificate and obtaining approvals for operating specifications. The second A330 will undergo similar steps before entering service with Saudia later in the fourth quarter.
The A330-300s will supplement ASL Ireland’s existing fleet of Boeing 737-800 converted cargo jets and ATR 72 turboprops.
ASL Ireland ceased flying A330s earlier this year for DHL under an arrangement in which DHL provided the aircraft and ASL provided crews, maintenance and insurance. DHL this year has culled some of its airline partners as it adjusts capacity around the world in response to shifting transportation demand and cost pressures. The wet lease with Saudia Cargo covers all aspects of operating the aircraft — including the airframe.
The A330-300 is suited for express parcel operations because of its volumetric capacity, but also can carry heavy cargo. It has a revenue payload of more than 115,800 pounds, with space for 26 pallets on the main deck and 11 smaller pallets in the lower hold.
Saudia Cargo has four Boeing 777 and four 747-400 freighters in its fleet. Air Atlanta Europe operates the 747s on behalf of Saudia Cargo, according to Airfleets.net.
“Expanding our capacity and global reach is a strategic imperative for Saudia Cargo, ensuring uninterrupted supply chains for our customers. The integration of this A330-300P2F, in partnership with ASL Aviation Holdings, will significantly support our network capabilities, enabling us to connect
markets with greater agility and efficiency. This pivotal addition directly supports our vision to
solidify our position as a leading global air cargo carrier and solidifies the Kingdom’s role as a
global logistics hub,” said Eng. Loay Mashabi, CEO and managing director of Saudia Cargo, in a news release.
ULS Airlines
In related news, Air Transport Services Group also announced Thursday that it had delivered its second A330-300 passenger-to-freighter aircraft to ULS Airlines Cargo in Turkey. Conversion work was done by Turkish Technic in Istanbul under a subcontracting arrangement with EFW. ULS Airlines operates in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. It operates three Airbus A300 freighters in addition to the A330 it received earlier this year.
