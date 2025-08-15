Saudia adds A330 cargo jets from charter operator

The cargo division of Saudia has signed a long-term transportation agreement with Ireland-based ASL Aviation Holdings to provide and operate two Airbus A330-300 converted freighters to boost its capacity, the companies announced Thursday.

ASL Airlines Ireland, one of five airlines ASL airlines based in Europe, will begin operating the first A330 on Saudia Cargo’s behalf early in the fourth quarter.

ASL is leasing the A330-300 from U.S.-based Air Transport Services Group, which paid Elbe Flugzeugwerke, a joint venture between Airbus and Singapore-based ST Engineering, to change the used aircraft from passenger configuration to an all-cargo one. The aircraft originally was in service with Taiwan-based China Airlines, according to database Planespotters.

The first cargo jet arrived at Shannon Airport in Dublin in mid-June where it was painted in the Saudia Cargo livery. ASL Airlines Ireland is in the process of reintroducing the A330 to its air operators certificate and obtaining approvals for operating specifications. The second A330 will undergo similar steps before entering service with Saudia later in the fourth quarter.