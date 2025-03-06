Turkey’s ULS Cargo Airlines to receive first A330 freighter in March

Air Transport Services Group, a major lessor and operator of freighter aircraft, expects to deliver its first Airbus A330-300 converted freighter this month to Turkey-based ULS Airlines Cargo and a second one in April, an industry source close to the company said.

The Airbus A330-300 cargo jets are much larger than the three A310 converted freighters ULS Airlines Cargo currently operates from Istanbul Airport.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG) said in Tuesday’s fourth-quarter earnings report that it plans to place its first four Airbus A330-300 converted freighters with customers this year after historically relying on the Boeing 767 as its platform of choice. The first two A330 freighter conversions are expected to be completed in March, ATSG added in its annual report.

The A330’s introduction has slipped several months for undisclosed reasons. Industry publication Cargo Facts in March 2024 first reported ULS Airlines Cargo as the launch customer for ATSG’s A330 lease program and said then the planes would join the fleet last August. That month, Wilmington, Ohio-based ATSG said two A330s were nearly finished undergoing conversion by Airbus aftermarket services affiliate Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH and would be delivered in late 2024. EFW accepted ATSG’s first A330 passenger plane at one of its conversion facilities in October 2023.



