  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
CanadaNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Schneider to shut down Canadian operations

Truckload carrier says being in Canada doesn’t fit with “long-term strategic focus”

An orange tractor-trailer of Schneider National travels on a road with trees behind it.
Schneider plans to transfer its Canadian fleet to the U.S. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Schneider National plans to shut down its Canada-based operations and sell off its single terminal in Ontario, the company said Friday. 

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based trucking and logistics firm said the closure will affect about 150 people, including drivers and other personnel based in Guelph, Ontario. The company plans to wind down operations by the end of March.

“Despite the dedication and best efforts over many years, Canadian-based operations do not fit within Schneider’s long-term strategic focus,” the company said in a statement. “This decision was difficult.”

A company spokesperson declined to elaborate on why it decided to pull out of Canada. But the spokesperson said the vaccine mandates coming for cross-border truckers as well as Canadian carriers regulated by the federal government did not factor into the decision.

Schneider (NYSE:SNDR) will continue to serve Canadian customers through U.S.-based cross-border services. The company plans to transfer its trucks and other equipment to the U.S.

Schneider’s Canadian operation, which provides truckload services, represents a tiny portion of its business. The company brought in $1.1 billion in revenue excluding fuel surcharge in the third quarter.  

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Schneider (No. 7). 

Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

2 Comments

