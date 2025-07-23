SeaCube Cold Solutions partners with The Wonderful Company to expand cold chain footprint in California

SeaCube Cold Solutions is strengthening its presence in the U.S. Southwest with the announcement of a new partnership with The Wonderful Company. Under this agreement, SeaCube’s refrigerated container operations will establish a primary depot in Shafter, California, located at The Wonderful Company’s logistics center.

The Shafter facility will serve as the central California hub for SeaCube’s cold chain services, providing both storage and maintenance and repair for its refrigerated containers. Positioned within California’s Central Valley, one of the most important agricultural regions in the country, the depot offers critical proximity to key food producers and distributors.

“Partnering with The Wonderful Company at the Shafter depot marks a significant step in strengthening our presence in a key logistics corridor,” said James Armstrong, Senior Vice President of SeaCube Cold Solutions. “We’re excited to launch operations at the Shafter, California depot, where we are establishing a significant refrigerated container presence to support not only California’s Central Valley but also a 250-mile radius. This location strategically extends our reach across the West Coast, including Arizona and Nevada.”

SeaCube Cold Solutions is an affiliate of SeaCube Container Leasing, a company with more than three decades of experience in refrigerated equipment. That legacy translates into both operational reliability and a deep understanding of cold chain logistics, elements that are becoming increasingly critical as temperature-sensitive supply chains grow in complexity. With the addition of the Shafter depot, SeaCube now claims full coverage across the Southwest region, an important milestone as demand for flexible, on-demand reefer storage continues to rise.