Watch Now


Insurance & Risk ManagementLegal issuesNewsTop StoriesTruckingTrucking Risk & Compliance

Seatbelt use can now be used as evidence
in accident lawsuits in Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb signs bill letting juries reduce some damages if a plaintiff wasn’t buckled up

Steve Barrett
·
A new Indiana law permitting seatbelt use as evidence in vehicle accident lawsuits could reduce nuclear verdicts against carriers. (Image: Shutterstock/Ralf Kleemann)

Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana on Monday signed into law a bill that allows a plaintiff’s failure to use a seatbelt to be introduced as evidence in vehicle accident lawsuits. The bill permits juries to reduce damage awards based on that information.

House Bill 1090 has drawn praise from Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations. After legislators passed the bill in February, Spear said the existing law forbidding seatbelt use as evidence leaves jurors with incomplete information when rendering a verdict.

It was the fourth attempt in as many years to enact such a law, according to news accounts. Earlier versions died in committee.

Critics of the legislation said it draws attention away from the question of who actually caused an accident, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported.


The change, as well as a measure that Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin passed to limit some damage awards in lawsuits stemming from commercial vehicle accidents, comes amid growing concern about skyrocketing insurance costs related to multimillion-dollar nuclear verdicts against trucking companies. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin has not yet acted on the legislation in that state, which would cap awards for non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering, at $1 million.

An American Transportation Research Institute study found that verdicts greater than $1 million in truck crash lawsuits rose on average from $2.3 million in 2010 to $22.3 million in 2018.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Steve Barrett

A copy editor for FreightWaves since 2019, Steve Barrett has worked as an editor and/or reporter for The Associated Press as well as newspapers in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Nebraska. He also served as a senior managing editor for a medical marketing company, collaborating with some of the nation's most respected health care organizations and specialists in major markets in New York and Pennsylvania. He earned a Master of Mass Communications degree from the University of Georgia and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Spanish from the University of South Dakota.