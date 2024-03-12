Seatbelt use can now be used as evidence in accident lawsuits in Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana on Monday signed into law a bill that allows a plaintiff’s failure to use a seatbelt to be introduced as evidence in vehicle accident lawsuits. The bill permits juries to reduce damage awards based on that information.

House Bill 1090 has drawn praise from Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations. After legislators passed the bill in February, Spear said the existing law forbidding seatbelt use as evidence leaves jurors with incomplete information when rendering a verdict.

It was the fourth attempt in as many years to enact such a law, according to news accounts. Earlier versions died in committee.

Critics of the legislation said it draws attention away from the question of who actually caused an accident, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported.



