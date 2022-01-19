  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Selling to strangers

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, January 19, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from the FreightWaves Sales & Marketing virtual event. On the show you’ll learn how to accelerate your social media growth with Launch House’s Toby Howell. Check out his twitter thread on 22 audience building principles to 10x your following in 2022.

Your video has gone viral on TikTok, now what? Hawke Media’s Erik Huberman teaches us how to convert a hit video into paying customers. 

Outreach.io’s Brooke Bachesta reminds us that tools amplify your sales process, not replace it. We’ll find out what you should be using in ‘22.

Are NFTs and the metaverse the next frontier? We’ll find out from ORE-System’s Nick Donarski.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.
