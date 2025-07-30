Semi-trailer with $15M in Apple products, semiconductors stolen in Nevada

A truck shipment managed by Ceva Logistics and containing about $15 million worth of Apple products and semiconductors was stolen earlier this month in Reno, Nevada, and remains under investigation, according to authorities and a source familiar with the case.

Detectives are actively investigating the theft of a semi-trailer containing electronics, which occurred July 3, the Reno Police Department said in a news release. “The manager arrived to find that a company trailer that was loaded with merchandise had been stolen. Total loss is unknown,” the department said in an initial statement about the crime.

Ceva Logistics, one of the largest third-party logistics providers in the world, dispatched a truck to deliver the load from one of its facilities in Sacramento, California, to Sierra Airfreight Express in Reno, a person with close knowledge of the case told FreightWaves. The source was not named because of the sensitive nature of an ongoing investigation.

The suspects drove a tractor onto the Sierra lot, hooked up to the Ceva Logistics trailer and drove off. The trailer was recovered several days later in Madera, California, with all of its contents gone.