Ceva Logistics restructures North America operations, names new chief

Supply chain services giant Ceva Logistics has appointed Yves Laforgue, who joined the company last year through the acquisition of France-based Bolloré Logistics, as its new North America coordinator to better align regional operations with management’s vision, according to an internal communication.

CEO Mathieu Friedberg told employees in a memo on Friday that he is restructuring the North American organization, with Laforgue in charge, so it can capitalize on upcoming investments by parent company CMA CGM Group, and improve profit margins as it works to integrate Bolloré Logistics into its sprawling organization.

Laforgue will continue his duties as CEO for Ceva Logistics Air & Ocean North America in addition to holding the new role.

Ocean shipping giant CMA CGM, which acquired Ceva Logistics in 2019 and bought Bolloré Logistics in February 2024 for $5.2 billion as part of its transformation into a vertically integrated logistics services provider, announced in March that it would invest $20 billion over four years in U.S. ocean, air cargo and warehousing operations.