Senate cancels California’s clean-truck waivers

Repeals of regulations considered in effect ‘electric vehicle mandates’ await Trump’s signature

John Gallagher
President Trump is expected to repeal zero-emission mandates on the trucking industry. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to repeal a waiver granted to California by the Biden administration that the trucking industry considered costly electric vehicle mandates by requiring much of the industry to achieve zero-carbon emissions by 2035.

The Senate also voted to repeal a waiver that tightens nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission standards for heavy-duty trucks.

The nullifications of California’s Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) and Low NOx Omnibus rules, accomplished through two Congressional Review Act resolutions, have already been adopted by the House of Representatives. They head to the White House where they are expected to be signed by President Donald Trump.

“The trucking industry is no longer shackled by these unattainable regulatory standards set by unelected officials in California,” Jim Mullen, executive director of the Clean Freight Coalition, which is supported by major trucking fleets, said in an email to FreightWaves.

“To be clear: the trucking industry will continue to pursue an ‘all of the above’ strategy to reduce commercial vehicle emissions, while at the same time protecting the supply chain and the economy.”

    John Gallagher

    Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.