Senate cancels California’s clean-truck waivers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to repeal a waiver granted to California by the Biden administration that the trucking industry considered costly electric vehicle mandates by requiring much of the industry to achieve zero-carbon emissions by 2035.

The Senate also voted to repeal a waiver that tightens nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission standards for heavy-duty trucks.

The nullifications of California’s Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) and Low NOx Omnibus rules, accomplished through two Congressional Review Act resolutions, have already been adopted by the House of Representatives. They head to the White House where they are expected to be signed by President Donald Trump.

“The trucking industry is no longer shackled by these unattainable regulatory standards set by unelected officials in California,” Jim Mullen, executive director of the Clean Freight Coalition, which is supported by major trucking fleets, said in an email to FreightWaves.

“To be clear: the trucking industry will continue to pursue an ‘all of the above’ strategy to reduce commercial vehicle emissions, while at the same time protecting the supply chain and the economy.”