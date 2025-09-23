September seizures top $114M as Canada extradites smuggling suspect

Authorities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada have seized more than $114 million worth of narcotics from commercial trucks so far in September, while a Canadian man accused of helping run a $450 million contraband tobacco network was extradited from Mexico.

$48M marijuana seizure in New Jersey

A traffic stop on Interstate 78 in Warren County uncovered 7,645 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, tens of thousands of THC vapes and gummies, and cannabis resin worth $48 million, according to New Jersey State Police. The seizure occurred on Sept. 10.

Two Texas men were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.

$24M in narcotics at San Diego border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in San Diego reported 155 seizures in August, including meth hidden in furniture at Otay Mesa, in a bus fuel tank at Calexico, and in jalapeño paste barrels at Tecate. The total street value was $24 million.