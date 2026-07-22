Serial Entrepreneur Reveals Keys to Successful Freight Tech Exits

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FreightWaves sits down with Marc Held, CEO of HOPTEK, an AI-native freight monetization platform. Learn how his unique approach to problem-solving, influenced by a successful track record in logistics tech exits including Green Screens and Turvo, is now being applied to help carriers maximize profit and streamline tender decisions. Discover how HOPTEK is leveraging cross-customer and cross-industry data to redefine asset-based carrier strategies in a rapidly evolving market.

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