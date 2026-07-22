Serial Entrepreneur Reveals Keys to Successful Freight Tech Exits

FreightWaves sits down with Marc Held, CEO of HOPTEK, an AI-native freight monetization platform. Learn how his unique approach to problem-solving, influenced by a successful track record in logistics tech exits including Green Screens and Turvo, is now being applied to help carriers maximize profit and streamline tender decisions. Discover how HOPTEK is leveraging cross-customer and cross-industry data to redefine asset-based carrier strategies in a rapidly evolving market.
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Brokerage Compliance Symposium
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.
F3 Awards Dinner
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now