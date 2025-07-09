ServiceUp raises $55M to simplify fleet vehicle repairs

Los Gatos, California-based tech platform ServiceUp has raised $55 million in Series B funding to streamline the vehicle repair process for fleet operators and insurers.

The round, led by PeakSpan Capital and existing investors, brings the company’s total funding to $70 million since its founding in 2021.

Originally an app designed to remotely manage consumer vehicle maintenance and repair, ServiceUp now also serves as a B2B repair partner for fleets, insurers and shops across the U.S.

The company manages the entire repair process for vehicles – all while providing updates and streamlining data in one platform from pickup to delivery.