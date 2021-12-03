  • ITVI.USA
    13,683.230
    2,931.500
    27.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.949
    -0.056
    -1.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.680
    -0.650
    -3.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,646.340
    2,945.470
    27.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Should truckers chase sign-on bonuses?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, December 3, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about turnover in trucking and whether drivers should chase sign-on bonuses. Brian Runnels, vice president of safety at Reliance Partners, chimes in on why bonuses aren’t always what they seem. 

Convoy co-founder Grant Goodale is team driving with Isaac Wilke, owner of Starlight Transportation and a Convoy Haul Star. They’re talking about how drivers partner with Convoy, how carriers are building their businesses on the platform and what Wilke is seeing out on the road and at the docks. 

CarrierDirect’s Robert “Strongest Man in Logistics” Bain teaches us how to make heavy lifts in the gym and mad gains on your bottom line in freight. 

Fresh Street’s Jordan Dickerson plays it forward with a track from his band Bitter Pills and gives us the lowdown on grocery logistics. 

Tive CEO Krenar Komoni teaches us the art of making an out-of-this-world logistics commercial. 

Plus, good news, bad news regarding 24/7 port hours; an overflow of Amazon packages; pallet thefts at Walmart; and more.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

