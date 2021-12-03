Should truckers chase sign-on bonuses?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about turnover in trucking and whether drivers should chase sign-on bonuses. Brian Runnels, vice president of safety at Reliance Partners, chimes in on why bonuses aren’t always what they seem.

Convoy co-founder Grant Goodale is team driving with Isaac Wilke, owner of Starlight Transportation and a Convoy Haul Star. They’re talking about how drivers partner with Convoy, how carriers are building their businesses on the platform and what Wilke is seeing out on the road and at the docks.

CarrierDirect’s Robert “Strongest Man in Logistics” Bain teaches us how to make heavy lifts in the gym and mad gains on your bottom line in freight.

Fresh Street’s Jordan Dickerson plays it forward with a track from his band Bitter Pills and gives us the lowdown on grocery logistics.

Tive CEO Krenar Komoni teaches us the art of making an out-of-this-world logistics commercial.

Plus, good news, bad news regarding 24/7 port hours; an overflow of Amazon packages; pallet thefts at Walmart; and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Listen to our guest’s band Bitter Pills