Slate Asset Management and Hamilton Lane Back Cold-Link Logistics at a critical growth juncture

In a deal signaling growing investor confidence in the cold-chain logistics sector, Slate Asset Management and Hamilton Lane have acquired a majority equity stake in Cold-Link Logistics, positioning the company for its next chapter of expansion across North America’s rapidly evolving food supply infrastructure.

Cold-Link Logistics, founded in 2016 by brothers Michael and Nick Mandich, has rapidly grown into one of the ten largest privately held cold storage platforms in North America. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, the company operates nine modern facilities totaling nearly 78 million cubic feet of ambient, refrigerated and frozen capacity across the Central, Northeastern and Southeastern United States.

The acquisition, supported by co-investment partners led by GFH Partners, further strengthens Slate’s foothold in what its leaders describe as “essential real estate and infrastructure” assets that support the distribution of day-to-day necessities. With consumer demand and supply chain complexity continuing to rise, temperature-controlled logistics has emerged as a resilient, high-priority sector for institutional capital.

“Slate has been investing in real assets that underpin the distribution of everyday essential goods for nearly 15 years, driven by our conviction in the long-term defensiveness and resilience of this sector,” said Jeff Rodgers, Managing Director leading Infrastructure at Slate. “Our investment in Cold-Link increases our exposure to a critical and rapidly growing segment of the food supply chain through a proven operator with an exceptional platform and a clear strategy. We look forward to working closely with Cold-Link’s management team to capitalize on the long-term demand drivers in the cold storage market and unlock the next phase of the Company’s growth.”