Slate Asset Management and Hamilton Lane Back Cold-Link Logistics at a critical growth juncture

In a deal signaling growing investor confidence in the cold-chain logistics sector, Slate Asset Management and Hamilton Lane have acquired a majority equity stake in Cold-Link Logistics, positioning the company for its next chapter of expansion across North America’s rapidly evolving food supply infrastructure.
Cold-Link Logistics, founded in 2016 by brothers Michael and Nick Mandich, has rapidly grown into one of the ten largest privately held cold storage platforms in North America. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, the company operates nine modern facilities totaling nearly 78 million cubic feet of ambient, refrigerated and frozen capacity across the Central, Northeastern and Southeastern United States.
The acquisition, supported by co-investment partners led by GFH Partners, further strengthens Slate’s foothold in what its leaders describe as “essential real estate and infrastructure” assets that support the distribution of day-to-day necessities. With consumer demand and supply chain complexity continuing to rise, temperature-controlled logistics has emerged as a resilient, high-priority sector for institutional capital.
“Slate has been investing in real assets that underpin the distribution of everyday essential goods for nearly 15 years, driven by our conviction in the long-term defensiveness and resilience of this sector,” said Jeff Rodgers, Managing Director leading Infrastructure at Slate. “Our investment in Cold-Link increases our exposure to a critical and rapidly growing segment of the food supply chain through a proven operator with an exceptional platform and a clear strategy. We look forward to working closely with Cold-Link’s management team to capitalize on the long-term demand drivers in the cold storage market and unlock the next phase of the Company’s growth.”
For Cold-Link’s founders, the deal isn’t a departure but a strategic alignment. Michael Mandich, the company’s president and managing partner, noted, “In under 10 years, we have scaled Cold-Link into one of the largest privately held cold storage platforms in North America. We are now at a pivotal inflection point in our growth and have found a trusted institutional partner in Slate with the capital, resources and asset management expertise to help us accelerate our business strategy and deliver essential cold storage solutions to customers who critically need them.”
Nick Mandich echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the company’s family-rooted culture and ongoing commitment to its team and customers. “We are confident that our partnership with Slate will only enhance that foundational aspect of our business. The decision to roll the majority of our equity and continue leading the business demonstrates our commitment to the company, belief in the Cold-Link team, and conviction in the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”
Hamilton Lane, a global private markets investor with a multi-trillion-dollar footprint and decades of experience backing alternative asset strategies, brings scale and strategic depth to the transaction. Brent Burnett, head of infrastructure and real assets at Hamilton Lane, described the investment as part of the firm’s broader effort to align with “unique opportunities” alongside expert sponsors in essential infrastructure and logistics.
Cold-Link’s facilities, many of which were built as recently as 2022 or later, highlight the company’s focus on contemporary, high-efficiency cold storage assets. This positions the company well amid broader industry trends, including the reshoring of food supply operations, heightened demand for refrigerated capacity, and rising expectations for cold-chain reliability from producers, distributors and retailers alike.
While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed publicly, the transaction marks a significant milestone for Cold-Link and highlights investors’ confidence in the long-term growth trajectory of cold storage infrastructure.