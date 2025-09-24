Small carrier’s bankruptcy spells out need for factoring

H5 transport, a North Dakota-based truckload and LTL carrier, has filed for bankruptcy protection under chapter 11 of the Federal Bankruptcy Code.

It continues to operate, according to the court documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for North Dakota.

According to the company’s data available through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, H5 is a relatively small carrier. Its record lists 10 power units and three drivers. Its headquarters is in Oakes, North Dakota.