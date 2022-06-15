Small Fleet recap: Can owner-operators make more money giving up big rigs?

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Should owner-operators downsize in this market?

DETAILS: With the spot rates falling as fuel costs soar in recent months, many independent owner-operators are under pressure. One industry executive thinks they should consider swapping their Class 8 trucks for something smaller.

SPEAKERS: Kris Lamb, uShip’s CEO, and Daniel Pickett, FreightWaves’ chief technology officer.

BIO: Lamb has been uShip’s CEO since 2019. He joined the online freight marketplace as chief technology officer in 2017. For more than 20 years, Lamb has held leadership roles in engineering, product management, enterprise software, security and mobility at public and private companies focused on disruptive technology.

Watch uShip’s CEO make his case for downsizing from Class 8 trucks

KEY QUOTES FROM LAMB