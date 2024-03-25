Some states urge truck drivers to avoid working during upcoming eclipse

Ahead of the April 8 total solar eclipse, which will stretch from Texas to Maine, some state transportation departments are advising truckers to consider staying off the roads as traffic is expected to be severely impacted by people traveling to see the astronomical event.

Millions of people descended on states with views of the 2017 total solar eclipse, congesting roadways. Transportation officials are sharing plans in an effort to minimize headache-inducing traffic jams. That includes guidance for truckers when up to 3.7 million people are expected to chase the darkness this time around.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation expects 1.5 million people to travel to the state to see the eclipse, along with 500,000 Arkansans who are expected to travel from their homes to witness the path of totality. Officials say traffic could be so severe “that the day may be mostly unproductive for freight vehicles,” and they are asking truckers to take a voluntary holiday to avoid congested roadways that could impact their routes.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is bracing for a wave of “eclipse enthusiasts as they flock to the Hoosier State” by asking truckers to complete their loads on April 7 or April 9, according to a bulletin shared in February. Similarly, the Vermont transportation department is asking truckers to avoid driving on April 8 or 9.



