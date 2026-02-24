Newsletters Contact Us
SONAR Launches 30-Day Free Trial of Blue to Blue iOS App for First-Time Users

Julie Van de Kamp
SONAR, the leading freight market intelligence platform, today announced a limited-time promotion offering its Blue to Blue iOS app free for 30 days to first-time users. The promotion runs through March 31, 2026, giving freight professionals full access to real-time lane-level intelligence directly from their mobile devices.

Built for brokers, carriers, and shippers who need actionable data in motion, Blue to Blue delivers precise, lane-specific insights across van, reefer, and flatbed markets — helping users identify where capacity and rate conditions align most favorably.

What Blue to Blue Includes

Blue to Blue is designed to bring institutional-grade freight data into a streamlined, mobile-first experience. Key features include:

  • Lane-Level Spot RatesReal-time spot rate intelligence for van, reefer, and flatbed freight.
  • Custom WatchlistsMonitor any SONAR index and track the markets most relevant to your business.
  • Interactive ChartsVisualize rate and capacity trends with clean, easy-to-read charting.
  • Freight Market NewsStay informed with the latest insights impacting supply, demand, and pricing.
  • “Blue to Blue” FunctionalityQuickly identify markets where outbound and inbound conditions align to create opportunity — helping users prioritize the most strategically favorable lanes.

Whether evaluating pricing, repositioning equipment, protecting margins, or preparing for customer negotiations, Blue to Blue provides the forward-looking context needed to move decisively.

A Limited-Time Opportunity

First-time users can download the app and receive a complimentary 30-day trial through March 31, 2026. No long-term commitment is required.

Freight markets move quickly. This promotion allows new users to experience SONAR’s data advantage firsthand — directly from their phone.

Learn More

Discover full details about Blue to Blue:
https://gosonar.com/sonar-blue-to-blue

Download the app on the Apple App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id6747360999?pt=119288721&ct=March%2030%20day%20Free%20Trial&mt=8

About SONAR SONAR is the freight industry’s most comprehensive source of real-time and predictive market intelligence, delivering actionable data and analytics to brokers, carriers, shippers, and financial professionals.

Julie Van de Kamp, Chief Marketing and Operations Officer at FreightWaves SONAR, has spent nearly 20 years in the transportation industry. Prior to joining the SONAR team, Julie spent 16 years at U.S. Xpress serving in various Pricing, Sales, Customer Experience and Operations leadership roles. She's a graduate from the University of Wisconsin and holds an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School. Julie resides in Chattanooga with her husband and their two children.