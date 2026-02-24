SONAR Launches 30-Day Free Trial of Blue to Blue iOS App for First-Time Users

SONAR, the leading freight market intelligence platform, today announced a limited-time promotion offering its Blue to Blue iOS app free for 30 days to first-time users. The promotion runs through March 31, 2026, giving freight professionals full access to real-time lane-level intelligence directly from their mobile devices.

Built for brokers, carriers, and shippers who need actionable data in motion, Blue to Blue delivers precise, lane-specific insights across van, reefer, and flatbed markets — helping users identify where capacity and rate conditions align most favorably.