SONAR Launches 30-Day Free Trial of Blue to Blue iOS App for First-Time Users

SONAR, the leading freight market intelligence platform, today announced a limited-time promotion offering its Blue to Blue iOS app free for 30 days to first-time users. The promotion runs through March 31, 2026, giving freight professionals full access to real-time lane-level intelligence directly from their mobile devices.
Built for brokers, carriers, and shippers who need actionable data in motion, Blue to Blue delivers precise, lane-specific insights across van, reefer, and flatbed markets — helping users identify where capacity and rate conditions align most favorably.
What Blue to Blue Includes
Blue to Blue is designed to bring institutional-grade freight data into a streamlined, mobile-first experience. Key features include:
- Lane-Level Spot RatesReal-time spot rate intelligence for van, reefer, and flatbed freight.
- Custom WatchlistsMonitor any SONAR index and track the markets most relevant to your business.
- Interactive ChartsVisualize rate and capacity trends with clean, easy-to-read charting.
- Freight Market NewsStay informed with the latest insights impacting supply, demand, and pricing.
- “Blue to Blue” FunctionalityQuickly identify markets where outbound and inbound conditions align to create opportunity — helping users prioritize the most strategically favorable lanes.
Whether evaluating pricing, repositioning equipment, protecting margins, or preparing for customer negotiations, Blue to Blue provides the forward-looking context needed to move decisively.
A Limited-Time Opportunity
First-time users can download the app and receive a complimentary 30-day trial through March 31, 2026. No long-term commitment is required.
Freight markets move quickly. This promotion allows new users to experience SONAR’s data advantage firsthand — directly from their phone.
Learn More
Discover full details about Blue to Blue:
https://gosonar.com/sonar-blue-to-blue
Download the app on the Apple App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id6747360999?pt=119288721&ct=March%2030%20day%20Free%20Trial&mt=8
About SONAR SONAR is the freight industry’s most comprehensive source of real-time and predictive market intelligence, delivering actionable data and analytics to brokers, carriers, shippers, and financial professionals.