Sonoco Products Company finalizes acquisition of ThermoSafe

Sonoco Products Company has finalized the sale of its ThermoSafe business unit to Arsenal Capital Partners for up to $725 million, with $650 million paid at closing and the potential for an additional $75 million contingent on 2025 performance metrics.
This marks a significant milestone in Sonoco’s ongoing portfolio transformation. By offloading ThermoSafe, the company has largely completed the move from a broad variety of businesses toward two core global segments, metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging.
Sonoco’s President and CEO, Howard Coker reflected on the journey: “The completion of the sale of ThermoSafe substantially concludes Sonoco’s portfolio transformation, which simplified our operations from a large portfolio of businesses into two core global business segments focused on metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. Sonoco is proud of what we have accomplished in building ThermoSafe into one of the industry’s leading players. We thank the entire ThermoSafe team for their dedication and wish them and their new owners continued success in the future.”
ThermoSafe itself has been a prominent player in the temperature protection technology space, supplying packaging and systems that maintain controlled conditions, ranging from refrigerated to frozen to room temperature, for pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines, and other life sciences shipments.
Through its ISC Labs arm, ThermoSafe also offers design and testing services, qualification and validation support, and sustainable packaging solutions to major healthcare and life-sciences firms.
Arsenal Capital Partners, the buyer, is a private equity firm specializing in building high-growth companies in the industrial and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 2000, the firm has raised more than $10 billion of institutional equity, completed over 300 acquisitions, including platform and add-on deals, and realized more than 35 exits. The acquisition of ThermoSafe aligns well with Arsenal’s playbook of partnering with management teams and scaling market-leading companies.
For Sonoco, the divestiture opens the door to sharpen its strategic focus and redirect capital toward its core operations, while simplifying its organizational structure and strengthening its balance sheet. While ThermoSafe, this ownership change promises fresh investment and growth opportunities under Arsenal’s stewardship in the high-demand cold-chain and life-sciences packaging sector.