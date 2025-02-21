Source: WWEX Group to acquire 3PL JEAR Logistics

Dallas-based WWEX Group is acquiring JEAR Logistics, a 3PL focused on refrigerated freight, according to an anonymous source.

According to the tip provided to FreightWaves by someone familiar with the discussions, employees at JEAR were informed about the acquisition on Feb. 14.

JEAR Logistics was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. The firm provides over-the-road truckload and less-than-truckload hauling services. JEAR has offices in Tampa, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee, and it has more than 200 employees, according to LinkedIn.

WWEX Group is a 3PL provider and parent company of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers.



