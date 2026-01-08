 SPS Commerce’s new tech marries AI and retail supply chain efficiency

The National Retail Federation predicted retail sales in November and December of 2025, will grow between 3.7% and 4.2% over 2024. That translates to total spending between $1.01 trillion and $1.02 trillion. By comparison, 2024’s holiday sales rose 4.3% over 2023 to reach $976.1 billion.

While consumer demand remains strong, consumer expectation hits new heights. With many looking to get packages fast, have a more unique experience, nicer packaging, etc. It’s more than just a simple transaction.

SPS Commerce’s latest product announcements reflect a recognition that the future of retail supply chains won’t be defined by incremental efficiency gains, but by how well companies can adapt to constant disruption.

At the center of SPS’s strategy is the belief that AI will increasingly function as the operating system for commerce. Rather than serving as a standalone analytics layer, AI is beginning to orchestrate inventory decisions, demand forecasting, and fulfillment coordination at machine speed. That orchestration, however, depends on something far less flashy: clean, shared, and standardized data across trading partners.