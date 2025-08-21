State of Freight for August: Market outlook remains murky

FreightWaves’ State of Freight webinar painted a picture of an industry stuck in neutral as summer draws to a close. Founder and CEO Craig Fuller and Head of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland described a market plagued by soft demand, economic uncertainty, and stubborn structural challenges. Here are five key takeaways:

Freight demand remains historically weak

Strickland noted that national truckload volumes are down 14% to 15% year-over-year, with demand even lower than 2019.

“A lot of the people I talked to in the shipping community, they’re still dealing with some levels of uncertainty, not just from their procurement strategies for the raw inputs and things in the goods economy, but also from their consumers in the downstream, because there’s still some level of, ‘We don’t know where this economy is going,’” Strickland said.

Despite seasonal catalysts like back-to-school and hurricane season, volumes show little sign of rebound.