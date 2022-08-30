Stevens Trucking Selects Locomation to Deploy its Autonomous Truck Service; Will Boost Capacity, Increase Market Share, Reduce Emissions

Locomation, a leading provider of autonomous trucking technology solutions, today announced an eight-year agreement with Stevens Trucking Company of El Reno, Oklahoma, one of North America’s premier freight carriers. Locomation has previously signed contracts with Wilson Logistics, PGT Trucking, and Christenson Transportation. Stevens currently operates throughout the continental United States with its primary activity in Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio.

Using Locomation’s proprietary planning and optimization system, Stevens will restructure its operation using a relay model to run its trucks 20+ hours per day. Predicated on the success of the technology development effort, the company will then begin deploying up to 500 trucks equipped with Locomation’s Autonomous Relay ConvoySM (ARC) systems on six separate Autonomous Relay NetworkSM lane segments over five years. Locomation estimates the total freight transportation value of autonomous trucking in the six lane segments at more than $9 billion annually.

Stevens Trucking is focused on increasing its available capacity in the markets it serves. With Locomation’s freight optimization and autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, Stevens plans to double its market share on these lanes, reduce empty miles by up to 50%, and improve fuel efficiency by more than 20%. Including the substantial reduction in GHG emissions for their shipper customers, Stevens’ AV service promises to be a win-win for everyone.

“We are delighted to partner with Locomation to offer autonomous trucking services to our customers,” said Kenney Stevens, CEO of Stevens Trucking. “We chose Locomation because we’re convinced they are bringing to market the safest and most viable turnkey model to enable us to deploy autonomous technology in the near term. For Stevens, this is an incredible opportunity to establish a strong early mover presence in the lanes we’ve chosen to launch in and enable us to double our market share.”

Locomation’s ARC system is a human-led convoy of two trucks that are electronically tethered. This Human-Guided AutonomySM solution enables one driver to operate the lead truck while a second driver rests in the follower truck, allowing carriers to safely operate two trucks for 20-22 hours per day, all while remaining in compliance with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Hours-of-Service regulations. Locomation’s solution is projected to enable carriers to deliver 2x the cargo, 2x farther, 2x faster, while reducing the per truck GHG footprint by as much as 22%.

“We are so pleased to enter this partnership with Stevens Trucking Company,” said Dr. Çetin Meriçli, Co-founder and CEO of Locomation. “With the ARC system in place, Stevens will be primed to boost capacity and gain market share while saving money, time, and fuel in the short term. Stevens will be at the forefront, able to grab the opportunities that come with operating a transportation system custom built for autonomous trucks.”

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes PGT Trucking (No. 83) and Stevens Trucking (No. 351).