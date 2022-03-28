Stord introduces Cloud Supply Chain app, integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Since its founding, Stord has been busy reimagining the warehouse experience. The cloud supply chain company has connected over 500 warehouses and 20,000 carriers to shippers through its platform, but now it is adding a new layer of connectivity to provide complete end-to-end visibility.

Stord on Monday introduced its Cloud Supply Chain app, an integrated offering with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The app allows Stord’s customers to integrate their sales channels, retail partners and logistics within the Stord Cloud Supply Chain platform and see their entire supply chain through a single dashboard. Customers’ visibility extends to freight, warehousing, fulfillment and last-mile delivery.

“Our solutions are a perfect match for leading omni-channel customers who are looking to find a fulfillment solution integrated with Commerce Cloud,” Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord, said. “We’re thrilled to help these brands grow their businesses and make their supply chains a competitive advantage.”

The Stord Cloud Supply Chain app provides a “cohesive storefront and omni-channel fulfillment solution that’s natively integrated with Commerce Cloud and compatible with all channels,” Stord said in a statement. The Storefront Reference Architecture Certified Stord app enables all incoming orders to be fulfilled and tracked by combining the physical services needed for complete port-to-porch logistics with the integrated software to manage and optimize supply chain operations, the company explained.

Stord offers national warehouse capacity, digital freight shipping, an integrated logistics network and two-day fulfillment for e-commerce orders from anywhere in the U.S.

Related:

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud unifies customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. It includes predictive intelligence and a partner ecosystem to help Commerce Cloud customers to deliver personalized customer experiences for retailers.

In March 2021, Stord announced the closing of a $65 million Series C funding round, which followed by mere months the closing of a $31 million round in December 2020. It then added a $90 million Series D round in September 2021, bringing total funding in the firm to $205 million and a $1.1 billion valuation.

Henry previously told Modern Shipper that many customers are implementing Stord’s cloud supply chain software over top of their existing technologies, enabling them to exact some operational improvement through better supply chain optimization.

“Most systems are pieced together with multiple suppliers and can be expensive,” Henry said. “As e-commerce surged, customer supply chains got more complex, and while someone like Amazon had no problem reacting when their internal volume broke out,” others could not.

Watch: Sean Henry on building Stord

In August 2021, Stord opened its first innovation hub as part of a new state-of-the-art Atlanta fulfillment center. The 386,000-square-foot facility includes robotics and automation tools serving customers, Henry said. The facility features Locus Robotics automation that triples fulfillment productivity of traditional warehouse operations. The warehouse is focused on high-volume and velocity for business-to-consumer fulfillment, although it is equipped to handle all types of product categories across business-to-business and omnichannel shippers.

“Stord is on a mission to democratize the commerce supply chain by giving growing businesses access to Prime-like end-to-end logistics capabilities,” Henry said. “This warehouse and innovation center will improve the physical supply chain experience for our customers while also creating best practices to further optimize the hundreds of warehouses within our partner network. This means continuous improvement, greater efficiency and ultimately even greater service for all of Stord’s stakeholders.”

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Drones are flying into weather data deserts. Can they be stopped?

Navigating COVID-19 shipping chaos: Finding capacity and servicing the customer

Need a warehouse? You may have to wait 9 months