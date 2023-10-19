Watch Now


Stord launches vendor delivery consolidation program

Offering designed to provide smaller brands access to cheaper inbound truckload rates

Mark Solomon
Stord launches a vendor delivery consolidation program. (Photo: Pressmaster/Shutterstock)

Omnichannel fulfillment provider Stord has launched a vendor delivery consolidation program it said will reduce the cost and complexity for smaller merchants shipping into big box retailer distribution nodes.

Under the program, Atlanta-based Stord will arrange consolidated pickups from merchant locations and combine the freight for inbound truckload moves into a dedicated warehouse in Chicago. The goods will be held there until they are released to be delivered to the designated retailer’s appropriate fulfillment centers. 

Merchants will share space aboard the same truck, and in some cases, on the same pallet, Stord said.

The aim of the service is to give merchants access to truckload rates that their volumes would otherwise not justify, said Sean Henry, Stord’s co-founder and CEO.

For growing brands, delivery consolidation fulfillment allows them to adopt new B2B partners without taking on excess freight costs for unused truck space while meeting individual retailers’ shipping requirements, the company said. 

Participating brands can save up to 30% on transportation costs over typical LTL  collect, or prepaid methods, Stord said in a statement. 


The vendor consolidation model is not new. Henry said Stord already offers business-to-business, business-to-consumer and direct-to-consumer services and has added vendor consolidation as another service offering.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.