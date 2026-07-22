Supply Chain Alert: Bertha Could Disrupt Gulf Coast Logistics

Tropical Storm Bertha is brewing in the Gulf, marking the second named storm of the season. While not yet a hurricane, Bertha’s path across the Gulf Coast poses significant risks to freight markets and the vital energy sector. Learn how flooding, production shutdowns, and relief efforts will impact logistics, and why even a “tropical storm” status can spell major disruption for carriers and supply chains.
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Brokerage Compliance Symposium
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.
F3 Awards Dinner
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now