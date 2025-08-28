Flexport Partners with BlackRock to provide $250 million in supply chain financing

There is an intricate relationship between liquidity and logistics, and Flexport has worked that relationship into something tangible. Flexport has secured up to $250 million in supply-chain financing through a new partnership with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. Executed by Flexport Capital, the company’s financial services arm, this infusion is designed to deliver working-capital flexibility embedded directly into the logistics flow.

This expanded access to capital empowers businesses to navigate the often treacherous gap between purchasing inventory and realizing sales, a gap that has become more pronounced amid heightened tariffs, tighter operating margins, and evolving trade dynamics.

Flexport is offering more than traditional inventory financing. The support spans term loans, asset-based lines of credit, tariff financing, and other financial instruments, all accessible at key junctures, from supplier pick-up through final delivery, without the burdensome documentation typical of conventional lending.

Stuart Leung, Flexport’s CFO, framed the initiative as a response to a foundational challenge in global trade: “Global trade runs on cash flow, and too many great businesses fall behind simply because they can’t fund the gap between when they buy inventory and when they sell it. Together with BlackRock, Flexport Capital offers businesses more access to flexible capital to help them scale.”