Supply Chain: Intermodal’s Unexpected Domestic Boom Explained

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Intermodal volumes are surging, but the story has changed. Anne Reinke, President & CEO of IANA, reveals why domestic freight is now the driving force behind intermodal’s robust growth, explaining how supply-side factors and long-term contracts are insulating it from market volatility. Discover why intermodal is becoming an “easy button” for shippers and what it means for the future of logistics.

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