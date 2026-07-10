Supply Chain: Intermodal’s Unexpected Domestic Boom Explained

Intermodal volumes are surging, but the story has changed. Anne Reinke, President & CEO of IANA, reveals why domestic freight is now the driving force behind intermodal’s robust growth, explaining how supply-side factors and long-term contracts are insulating it from market volatility. Discover why intermodal is becoming an “easy button” for shippers and what it means for the future of logistics.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now