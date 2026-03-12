Supply chain layoffs spread across warehouses, factories and rail terminals

A wave of layoffs across U.S. supply chains — from EV battery plants and auto parts factories to warehouses and rail terminals — has affected nearly 4,000 workers in recent weeks, according to company announcements and WARN filings across multiple states.
Recent WARN filings and company announcements show job cuts across at least a dozen companies in states including California, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Alabama.
The largest layoffs in the recent wave are coming from the automotive and industrial supply chain. SK Battery America said it laid off 958 workers — about 37% of its workforce — at its electric vehicle battery plant in Commerce, Georgia, citing shifting EV demand as automakers reassess production plans.
Meanwhile, bankrupt auto parts manufacturer First Brands Group announced major workforce reductions, including 572 layoffs across three facilities in Brownsville, Texas, and 333 jobs cut at a plant in Fayetteville, Tennessee, as part of its Chapter 11 restructuring.
In food manufacturing, Campbell’s said it will cut 205 jobs at its Paris, Texas plant as it repurposes the facility to focus on sauce production. Technology services firm Bluum USA also filed notice it will close its Irving, Texas distribution facility, eliminating 60 jobs as part of a restructuring.
Distribution centers and warehouses reduce staff
Several logistics and distribution operators have announced layoffs tied to restructuring, contract losses or network consolidation.
Third-party logistics provider Saddle Creek Logistics Services plans to lay off 151 workers at a warehouse facility in Bessemer, Alabama.
GEODIS Logistics will eliminate 105 jobs at a facility in Ashville, Ohio, after a client ceased operations at the site.
GXO Logistics also filed notice that it will shut down operations for a client at its West Jefferson, Ohio, warehouse, affecting 102 workers.
In California, CJ Logistics America announced 71 layoffs at a warehouse facility in Fontana scheduled for April 30.
Rail and intermodal logistics hit by contract losses
Intermodal logistics operator Parsec LLC is closing multiple rail cargo handling facilities after losing key customer contracts.
The company will shut down a Columbus, Ohio, intermodal terminal, eliminating 115 jobs by May 1.
A WARN filing with Ohio regulators shows the layoffs will affect loader operators, mechanics, warehouse staff and management roles.
Parsec is also closing a Jacksonville, Florida facility after losing a major customer contract.
In North Charleston, South Carolina, Parsec is shutting down an intermodal logistics operation at the Norfolk Southern terminal, eliminating 39 jobs.
Parcel network restructuring leads to FedEx closure
Package delivery giant FedEx is closing a facility in Pittston, Pennsylvania, affecting 63 employees as part of its “Network 2.0” initiative aimed at consolidating package pickup, transportation and delivery operations.
The company said the effort is designed to simplify its network through a “one van, one neighborhood” delivery model intended to improve efficiency.
Manufacturing and trucking supply chain layoffs
Manufacturing operations tied to heavy-duty trucking and industrial supply chains are also reducing staff.
Furniture manufacturer Ashley Furniture Industries is laying off 266 workers at a manufacturing center in Mesquite, Texas, according to a WARN notice filed with the state on Wednesday.
Commercial Vehicle Group, which produces seating systems used by truck manufacturers such as Freightliner and Mack, will lay off 76 workers at its Bostrom Seating plant in Piedmont, Alabama, amid softer demand in truck and construction markets.
In Ohio, Boelter Companies is closing its Custom Deco manufacturing facility in Toledo, affecting 63 workers.
Grocery and produce closures add more layoffs
Retail grocery and food distribution operations are also contributing to the job losses.
Several California grocery locations are shutting down:
- Food 4 Less #364, Inglewood — 64 employees affected.
- Foods Co. #371, Sacramento — 58 employees affected.
Produce distributor FreshKO Produce Services will close a facility in Fresno, eliminating 58 jobs.
Meanwhile, a Walgreens distribution center in Houston is slated to close, affecting 159 workers, as the retailer consolidates its distribution network.
Recent layoffs and closures across supply chain companies
|Company
|Location
|Sector
|Jobs affected
|SK Battery America
|Commerce, GA
|EV battery manufacturing
|958
|First Brands Group
|Brownsville, TX (3 facilities)
|Auto parts manufacturing / distribution
|572
|First Brands Group
|Fayetteville, TN
|Auto parts manufacturing
|333
|Ashley Furniture Industries
|Mesquite, TX
|Manufacturing center
|266
|Campbell’s
|Paris, TX
|Food manufacturing
|205
|Walgreens
|Houston, TX
|Distribution center
|159
|Parsec LLC
|Jacksonville, FL
|Intermodal logistics
|150
|Saddle Creek Logistics Services
|Bessemer, AL
|Warehouse / 3PL
|151
|Parsec LLC
|Columbus, OH
|Rail intermodal terminal
|115
|GEODIS Logistics
|Ashville, OH
|Warehouse / 3PL
|105
|GXO Logistics
|West Jefferson, OH
|Warehouse / 3PL
|102
|HGS CX Technologies
|El Paso, TX
|Customer support operations
|92
|Commercial Vehicle Group
|Piedmont, AL
|Truck component manufacturing
|76
|CJ Logistics America
|Fontana, CA
|Warehouse
|71
|Food 4 Less #364
|Inglewood, CA
|Grocery retail
|64
|FedEx
|Pittston, PA
|Parcel logistics
|63
|Boelter / Custom Deco
|Toledo, OH
|Manufacturing
|63
|Bluum USA
|Irving, TX
|Tech services / logistics support
|60
|Foods Co #371
|Sacramento, CA
|Grocery retail
|58
|FreshKO Produce Services
|Fresno, CA
|Produce distribution
|58
|Parsec LLC
|North Charleston, SC
|Rail cargo logistics
|39
Total confirmed layoffs in the roundup: ~3,900+ job