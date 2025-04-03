Supply chain visibility tops Maersk logistics trends survey; AI finishes last

Supply chain visibility and diversification, and the Internet of Things topped a new survey of most relevant logistics trends, as AI, while broadly hyped, finished at the bottom of the list.

The Logistics Trend Map, developed by Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) in collaboration with Statista, leveraged expert interviews, deep data analysis and insights from over 500 industry leaders to construct a comprehensive guide to the most impactful trends shaping global trade and supply chains.

Chart: Maersk

Maersk in a preface to the study said the trends offer targeted solutions to key industry challenges including geopolitical disruptions, rising energy costs, trade barriers, regulatory complexity and increasing transportation costs. By adopting these trends, Maersk says companies can create new opportunities for cost optimization, improved customer satisfaction and accelerated decision-making.



