Supply Chain’s True Grit: How Logistics Shines in Disasters

During hurricane season, the logistics industry truly shines. Michelle Livingstone, founder of M.D. Livingstone Consulting, shares her journey from Home Depot’s hurricane command center to empowering women in supply chain. Discover how improved visibility, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to people elevate the industry in times of crisis and opportunity.
Summary unavailable.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now