Supply chains win wars

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Ross Kennedy about Cold War 2.0, the state of global supply chains, and the potential collapse of the trucking market.

Phil Hyland and Steven Bedford of Steam Logistics stop by the studio to talk about how entertainment logistics works. We’ll learn all about how the biggest bands and events in the world keep the show on the road.

Bob Bortner, mid-Atlantic territory manager at IMI Products, saves you some scratch at the pumps with his fuel-saving strategies.

David Ross, chief strategy officer at Ascent, paints a picture about the ever-changing role of 3PLs, West Coast labor issue and trade with Mexico.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts