  • ITVI.USA
    13,430.920
    -17.470
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.887
    -0.021
    -0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    14.180
    -0.380
    -2.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,455.990
    -30.840
    -0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    -0.090
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.410
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.800
    0.110
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.500
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.450
    -0.130
    -5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.100
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,430.920
    -17.470
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.887
    -0.021
    -0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    14.180
    -0.380
    -2.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,455.990
    -30.840
    -0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    -0.090
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.410
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.800
    0.110
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.500
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.450
    -0.130
    -5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.100
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Supply chains win wars

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 30, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Ross Kennedy about Cold War 2.0, the state of global supply chains, and the potential collapse of the trucking market.

Phil Hyland and Steven Bedford of Steam Logistics stop by the studio to talk about how entertainment logistics works. We’ll learn all about how the biggest bands and events in the world keep the show on the road.

Bob Bortner, mid-Atlantic territory manager at IMI Products, saves you some scratch at the pumps with his fuel-saving strategies. 

David Ross, chief strategy officer at Ascent, paints a picture about the ever-changing role of 3PLs, West Coast labor issue and trade with Mexico.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 30, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.