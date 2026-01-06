SupplyOne expands Midwest footprint with acquisition of Wertheimer Box

SupplyOne Inc. has acquired Wertheimer Box, an 86-year-old Chicago-area corrugated packaging provider, aiming to strengthen its presence in the Midwest and expand its custom packaging capabilities, the company said Tuesday.
Based in McCook, Illinois, Wertheimer Box specializes in custom shipping boxes, branded packaging, e-commerce mailers and point-of-purchase displays. The company has around 50 employees and operates a 303,000-square-foot plant.
“By acquiring Wertheimer Box, we are integrating a highly respected and innovative Chicagoland packaging organization whose reputation speaks for itself,” Todd Renehan, president and CEO of SupplyOne, said in a news release. “Their dedication to superior quality … directly supports our vision of being the preferred packaging partner for small and medium-sized businesses across the country.”
Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based SupplyOne Inc., founded in 1998, operates more than 50 locations across the U.S. and Canada and provides custom corrugated, foam, wood and plastic packaging solutions.
SupplyOne has more than 2,800 employees serving 17,000 customers, according to its website. The company is part of a portfolio belonging to Wellspring Capital Management, a private equity firm headquartered in New York.
The transaction marks SupplyOne’s 46th acquisition since its founding. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Wertheimer Box President Doug Wertheimer said joining SupplyOne will provide access to broader logistics and national resources while preserving the company’s local culture and customer focus.
Packaging industry outlook
The packaging industry has seen significant layoffs and facility closures over the past year, driven by economic challenges, consolidation and realignments.
International Paper, Smurfit Westrock, Georgia-Pacific, Ardagh Glass, Packaging Corporation of America, and Mauser Packaging Solutions announced layoffs, closures, or restructuring in 2025.
Industry data and recent earnings underscore a mixed but gradually improving outlook for corrugated and broader packaging markets heading into 2026, particularly in the Midwest.
Packaging segments tied more closely to e-commerce and automation have shown greater resilience over the past year. Sealed Air reported earnings growth as productivity gains offset volume pressure. Flexible packaging producers such as Amcor continue to see stable demand from food, beverage and healthcare customers — sectors heavily routed through Midwest distribution centers.