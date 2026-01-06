SupplyOne expands Midwest footprint with acquisition of Wertheimer Box

SupplyOne Inc. has acquired Wertheimer Box, an 86-year-old Chicago-area corrugated packaging provider, aiming to strengthen its presence in the Midwest and expand its custom packaging capabilities, the company said Tuesday.

Based in McCook, Illinois, Wertheimer Box specializes in custom shipping boxes, branded packaging, e-commerce mailers and point-of-purchase displays. The company has around 50 employees and operates a 303,000-square-foot plant.

“By acquiring Wertheimer Box, we are integrating a highly respected and innovative Chicagoland packaging organization whose reputation speaks for itself,” Todd Renehan, president and CEO of SupplyOne, said in a news release. “Their dedication to superior quality … directly supports our vision of being the preferred packaging partner for small and medium-sized businesses across the country.”

Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based SupplyOne Inc., founded in 1998, operates more than 50 locations across the U.S. and Canada and provides custom corrugated, foam, wood and plastic packaging solutions.