Survey shows 69% of carriers believe reducing empty miles is important to their business

Convoy has released its Q1 2022 Carrier Sustainability Survey in conjunction with this week’s Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS).

Convoy surveyed approximately 700 small and midsized trucking companies all over the United States to gain insights on sustainability in trucking. Dispatchers, drivers and owner-operators were among the respondents.

The survey found that 38% of respondents feel pressure to reduce carbon emissions in their businesses — an increase from the previous year. While last year’s respondents cited awareness of the environmental impact as the main reason to reduce carbon emissions, 2022 respondents pointed to government regulation as the reason.

In response to empty miles, the survey found that 69% of respondents said that reducing empty miles is important to them. That’s also higher than last year.

In regard to carrier truck purchases, 83% of respondents rated fuel economy as a very important factor. The report also showed respondents are convinced that higher Class 8 fuel economy standards will increase operating costs across the board.

When asked whether they would purchase electric/hydrogen vehicles, the survey shows that the longer the respondents have worked in the business, the less likely they are to want electric/hydrogen trucks. Out of those that are interested in driving electric/hydrogen trucks, Freightliner, Tesla and Volvo were the brands that received the most interest.

Inefficient practices in truck routing, loading and unloading are large contributors to the issues surrounding wasted fuel consumption. In addition to bringing awareness to reducing empty miles and carbon emissions in the supply chain, Convoy is working to increase driver utilization through programs like batching and Green Appointment Windows. These programs will help drivers cut down on empty miles, reduce time spent in traffic and waiting for their trailer to be loaded/unloaded, and ultimately put more money in their pocket. .

“It’s a very broad umbrella of sustainability that we are trying to tackle,” said Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves.

Convoy will be at MATS later this week. Stop by and start a conversation to learn how Convoy helps drivers earn more with less hassle.