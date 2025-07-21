Survey: Small businesses would flee Canada Post if mail carriers strike

As Canada Post workers begin to vote on the company’s final contract offer, a survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business finds that a postal strike could push two in three businesses (63%) to walk away from Canada Post permanently.

“Yo-yoing in and out of strike mandates is causing Canada’s small businesses — one of Canada Post’s last groups of profitable customers — to leave for good,” said CFIB President Dan Kelly in a news release. “Small business owners and other consumers need certainty. Thirteen percent of small businesses permanently dropped usage of Canada Post during the 2024 strike and every time Canada Post goes on strike, more and more businesses leave forever.”

Canada Post in late May reported a 50% drop in parcel volumes, year over year, because protracted contract negotiations were eroding shipper confidence in the postal operator. Many businesses switched to alternative final-mile couriers after a 32-day strike during the last holiday season and the threat of another strike.

Mail carriers in Canada have been working without a new collective bargaining agreement for 19 months as the sides remain far apart on key issues, despite extensive mediation by the federal government.