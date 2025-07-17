Vote on Canada Post labor contract begins Monday as losses mount

The government of Canada on Monday will begin voting for 53,000 Canada Post employees, against the wishes of union leadership, on whether to ratify the state-owned company’s final contract offer.

An affirmative result would end 19 months of bitter negotiations, which included a 32-day strike during the winter holidays, and delivery delays caused by mail carriers refusing to work overtime since late May. The strike and overtime ban have hurt Canada Post’s parcel business as shippers, especially online retailers, look for more reliable alternatives.

In June, Canada Post saw losses from operations increase to approximately $7.3 million a day – more than double the daily average losses in June 2024.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board will administer the confidential vote, which will take place online or by phone through Aug. 1, Canada Post announced. Voting is open to all employees in the Canadian Union of Postal Workers’ (CUPW) urban and rural/suburban bargaining units. If a majority of members in a bargaining unit accept the offer, it will become the new collective agreement for the unit.