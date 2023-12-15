Watch Now


Swiftair to add 1st A321s to freighter fleet

European airline flies for express carriers, charter customers

Eric Kulisch
·
A Swiftair Boeing 737-400 freighter on final approach to the airport in Malta on Oct. 30, 2018. The airline plans to modernize its fleet, starting with two Airbus A321 freighters next year. (Photo: Shutterstock/InsectWorld)

Spanish cargo airline Swiftair has signed a lease agreement with mega-lessor AerCap for two Airbus A321 aircraft converted from passenger configuration to carry freight containers. 

It’s the rare case this year of an airline investing in more freighters. Most cargo operators have paused, and in some cases, rolled back expansion plans because of the downturn in cargo demand in rates since early 2022.

Swifair has 43 aircraft, most of which are freighters, but the A321 is a new aircraft type for the company.

The used aircraft will be retrofitted by Airbus affiliate Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH at partner ST Engineering in Singapore and delivered to Swiftair in April and June, the companies announced Wednesday.

Swiftair said the airplanes will replace older aircraft in the fleet and fly on behalf of an international logistics customer. The aircraft will be dedicated to one of the large integrated express carriers, Cargo Facts previously reported.

Madrid-based Swiftair provides outsourced cargo and passenger operations, including aircraft and crews, for airlines, express delivery companies, postal services and non-governmental organizations across Europe, north Africa and west Africa. 


Swiftair’s fleet includes 21 ATR 42 and ATR 72 aircraft, nine legacy Boeing 737 and seven 737-800s converted freighters and three Boeing 757 converted freighters, according to aviation databases.

In 2022, AerCap placed a firm order with EFW for 15 Airbus A321-200 passenger-to-freighter conversions, with an option for a further 15 conversions.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. In December 2022, he was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at [email protected]