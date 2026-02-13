Tariff rethink? Trump reviews steel, aluminum duties as inflation looms

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering scaling back some tariffs on imported steel and aluminum goods amid concerns that the levies are pushing up consumer prices.

According to a report by the Financial Times, cited by Reuters, administration officials are reviewing a list of products affected by the tariffs and weighing exemptions for certain items.

Officials at the U.S. Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative’s office believe some of the duties have increased prices for everyday goods such as pie tins and food-and-drink cans.

The potential rollback comes as inflation and cost-of-living pressures remain a key political issue ahead of the November midterm elections.