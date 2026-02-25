Tariff volatility pushes global supply chains into regional reset in 2026

Genpact’s global supply chain lead says tariff instability and geopolitical disruption are pushing companies deeper into supplier diversification and regional realignment in 2026 — trends that began during COVID but are now hardening into long-term structural change.

In an interview with FreightWaves, Tanguy Caillet said most multinational shippers were better prepared for the current tariff environment than many observers expected, largely because pandemic-era investments in visibility and decision-making tools laid the groundwork.

“I was very surprised,” Caillet said. “We actually sold not one advisory project on tariffs with clients, though we tried.”

That lack of panic buying, he said, reflects how far supply chains have evolved since 2020. After COVID disruptions, companies poured money into control towers, supplier-risk monitoring and scenario planning capabilities — investments that allowed them to respond quickly to tariff swings without scrambling for outside help.