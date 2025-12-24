Tariffs, enforcement and cargo theft reshape U.S.–Mexico trade in 2025

Tariffs, enforcement crackdowns, cargo crime and nearshoring pressures reshaped cross-border commerce

U.S.–Mexico trade in 2025 was defined less by steady growth and more by policy whiplash, heightened enforcement and mounting security risks, even as Mexico retained its position as the United States’ largest trading partner.

This year, U.S.–Mexico trade proved resilient — but far from stable. Tariffs, enforcement and security risks replaced pure growth narratives, forcing companies to rethink cross-border strategies in real time.

As 2026 approaches, the lessons of this year point toward a more complex, compliance-driven and risk-aware era for North American trade.