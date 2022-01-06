TCA announces Fleet Safety Awards winners

The Truckload Carriers Association has announced the 18 division winners in its 46th annual TCA Fleet Safety Awards competition.

Sponsored by Great West Casualty Co., the Fleet Safety Awards honor truckload carriers that “demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to safety through presenting the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles in each of six mileage-based divisions,” TCA said.

“TCA’s members continue to show that prioritizing safety is the best business decision,” said TCA President John Lyboldt. “We are extremely honored to recognize these 18 companies for their impressive safety records over the last year, and we look forward to presenting them with these awards at our upcoming annual convention in March.”

Each of the 18 division winners are invited to compete for two grand prizes, one for carriers with fewer than 25 million annual miles and one for carriers with more than 25 million miles. The grand prize winners will be announced at Truckload 2022: Las Vegas – TCA’s 2022 annual convention – set for March 19-22 at the Wynn Las Vegas. All winners will also receive recognition at TCA’s 2022 Safety & Security Meeting June 5-7 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information about TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards, including eligibility requirements and rules, visit the Fleet Safety Awards page. To view images from historic Fleet Safety Awards presentations, visit TCA’s Flickr.

The winners are:

Division I

(less than 5 million miles)

1. JR Kays Trucking Inc., Clarendon, Pennsylvania

2. Diamond Transportation System Inc., Racine, Wisconsin

3. Meyers Bros. Trucking, Pioneer, Ohio

Division II

(between 5 and 14.99 million miles)

1. Parish Transport, Ellisville, Mississippi

2. X-Treme Trucking LLC, Maribel, Wisconsin

3. Chief Carriers Inc., Grand Island, Nebraska

Division III

(between 15 and 24.99 million miles)

1. Fortune Transportation, Windom, Minnesota

2. Hill Brothers Transportation Inc., Omaha, Nebraska

3. Big Freight Systems Inc., Seinbach, Manitoba, Canada

Division IV

(between 25 and 49.99 million miles)

1. Johnson Feed, Canton, South Dakota

2. Trans-West Logistics, Lachine, Quebec, Canada

3. American Central Transport, Kansas City, Missouri

Division V

(between 50 and 99.99 million miles)

1. Groupe Robert, Rougemont, Quebec

2. Brown Trucking Co., Lithonia, North Carolina

3. Challenger Motor Freight, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

Division VI

(100 million or more miles)

1. Bison Transport, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

2. CFI, Joplin, Missouri

3. Prime Inc., Springfield, Missouri