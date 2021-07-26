TCA, LaunchIt Public Relations targets trucking industry image with new campaign

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is launching a new trucking image campaign and is partnering with LaunchIt Public Relations to develop the program.

Described as a comprehensive program focused on the image of the industry, the effort will focus on the industry’s importance in four key areas:

Its strong commitment to safety.

Its use of advanced technology to improve safety, efficiency and driver quality of life.

The essential nature of truckload carriers to the nation.

Recognition of the generosity of the industry through driver goodwill and carrier community outreach.

“Our organization’s membership is at an all-time high, our industry is incredibly strong and with unparalleled pride in what we do, but we have to do a better job at getting that message out to our partners, the public and in particular potential drivers,” said Dave Heller, vice president of government affairs for TCA. “That’s why we hired LaunchIt. They have served the trucking industry for over 29 years with successful image campaigns and launches. As our momentum in membership growth continues, the expertise that LaunchIt brings to our strategic plan for improving the image of trucking will be invaluable.”

Founded by Susan Fall, LaunchIt Public Relations is focused exclusively on the trucking and transportation industries. Its clients include both established and up-and-coming industry participants, including EpicVue, Instructional Technologies, Mesilla Valley Transportation Solutions, Orbcomm, Rolling Strong, Samba Safety, Velociti and Vnomics.

“Truckload carriers are deserving of the recognition that they are a highly safe, technologically savvy and essential industry,” said Fall, president of LaunchIt. “This initiative is a group effort. We will be working closely with TCA carrier and supplier members to guide them on how best to spread the word of our superior truckload industry. TCA’s membership value proposition has never been stronger, and we at LaunchIt are so proud to be partnering with them on this much-needed image campaign. #TruckloadStrong sums up the TCA, its members and this new image initiative. It’s a hashtag I hope to see a lot more of in the months to come.”

TCA is a trade association focused solely on the truckload segment of the industry. It said membership has grown 6% year-to-date. TCA members operate more than 210,000 trucks and haul over $38 billion in truckload revenue.

“We are extremely proud of what TCA was able to achieve in membership growth,” said John Lyboldt, president of TCA. “It took a truly remarkable effort from the TCA team and our supportive members. The stronger the membership, the stronger our collective voice. We’re looking forward to continuing this momentum and this new initiative that is perfectly aligned to keep us on a continued growth trajectory.”

TCA will be hosting its Truckload 2021 Las Vegas conference Sept. 25-28 at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

