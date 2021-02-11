TCA to host webinar on current regulatory and legislative landscape

The Truckload Carriers Association will hold a special webinar on Tuesday on the current regulatory and legislative environment under the Biden administration.

Hosted by TCA’s David Heller, “Truckload Regulatory Update: What’s Next with the New Administration, Industry Issues, and Agenda for 2021?” is free for TCA members and $29.99 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Click to register. It takes place at 1 p.m. ET.

Heller is TCA’s vice president of government affairs, responsible for communicating and interpreting all trucking-related regulations — safety, legislative and otherwise — to the membership of TCA and its congressional representatives.

The webinar will share updates on essential rulemakings and how regulations will affect operations so fleets can fine-tune current policies and procedures and prepare to design new ones as necessary.

Heller will specifically address: