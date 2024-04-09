Teamsters out at Southern California trucking company; other votes mixed

The Teamsters have been pushed out from their representation of employees at Dependable Highway Express, an LTL and truckload carrier based in Southern California that’s been in business since 1950.

Rank-and-file workers at Dependable never had an opportunity to vote on rejecting the representation. Instead, employee John Cwiek filed a union decertification petition last month with the National Labor Relations Board asking for a vote that would end the Teamsters’ representation. The number of workers in the union, Teamsters Local 63, was not immediately available.

But before the NLRB could rule on the decertification request, the Teamsters filed a Disclaimer of Interest with the agency, effectively giving up any opportunity to fight the effort and ending the representation.

Like many who have led decertification efforts aimed at the Teamsters and other unions, Cwiek had the backing of the National Right to Work Foundation, which has supported other decertification efforts that have sometimes resulted in Teamsters decertification.