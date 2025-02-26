Teamsters pilots authorize strikes at Omni Air

This article first appeared in AirlineGeeks.

Omni Air International pilots represented by the Teamsters Union have voted to authorize strikes at the airline after the union said Omni made “unilateral changes to working conditions” without following legally required processes.

According to a news release from the Teamsters, 350 pilots represented by the Airline Professionals Association-Teamsters Local 1224 voted by a 99% margin to strike.

The move comes one year after pilots voted unanimously to call a strike against the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based carrier once released to do so by the National Mediation Board.



