Teamsters pilots authorize strikes at Omni Air

This article first appeared in AirlineGeeks.
Omni Air International pilots represented by the Teamsters Union have voted to authorize strikes at the airline after the union said Omni made “unilateral changes to working conditions” without following legally required processes.
According to a news release from the Teamsters, 350 pilots represented by the Airline Professionals Association-Teamsters Local 1224 voted by a 99% margin to strike.
The move comes one year after pilots voted unanimously to call a strike against the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based carrier once released to do so by the National Mediation Board.
Over the past year, the Teamsters release said, Omni and parent company ATSG “have committed a record number of contract violations and at least one unlawful status quo change.”
The union said a recent survey of Omni pilots showed “serious concerns” regarding safety and working conditions, with 80% of pilots saying they do not have confidence the company is prioritizing pilot safety and operational integrity.
The release added that 91% of Omni pilots also report that the carrier’s scheduling practices cause pilot fatigue, while 40% of pilots say Omni management has attempted to coerce them into unsafe practices or violations of federal aviation regulations.
“The Teamsters urge Omni Air to honor the contributions of these pilots and stop implementing unlawful status quo changes,” said Greg Unterseher, director of the Teamsters airline division, in the release. “Our pilots are dedicated professionals who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. If the company refuses to recognize our rights, we are prepared to act accordingly.”
Around 600 pilots at Omni’s sister company, Air Transport International, a subsidiary of ATSG and the largest Amazon air cargo carrier, are also operating under an active strike vote authorization administered by their labor union, the Air Line Pilots Association.
ATSG, on behalf of Omni, told AirlineGeeks in an emailed statement that the airline wants to keep negotiating with the union.
“Omni Air International remains committed to negotiating in good faith with their pilots’ union,” ATSG stated. “They value the contributions of the pilots and are focused on reaching an agreement that supports all employees while ensuring continued service for their customers and delivering value to stakeholders. They look forward to a resolution that benefits everyone involved.”