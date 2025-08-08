Tech Roundup: Cold chain welcomes on-demand expedited freight bookings

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Reefer Van Network brings freight on demand, Trinity Logistics has a new solution combating fraud, and Shiplify gives visibility into accessorial charges.

Reefer Van Network launches on-demand expedited bookings.

In a big leap forward for cold-chain logistics, Reefer Van Network (RVN) launched a game-changing customer portal that allows shippers to book both dry and temperature-controlled vans and small trucks on demand, any time, any day.

Located in Knoxville, Tennessee, RVN is positioning itself as the leading expedite partner for cold-chain freight. RVN has a mission to strip away traditional inefficiencies and inject speed, transparency, and responsiveness into perishable‑goods logistics, which it hopes to accomplish with the new platform.

Founder Alex Winston explains it succinctly: “Businesses need fast, easy access to shipping solutions that get their freight picked up on demand, and delivered on time and on temp. Our portal gives them exactly that. It’s one more step toward our goal of making cold chain freight more responsive, transparent, and dependable.”