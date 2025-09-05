Tech Roundup: new compliance tech and funding raises

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Fleetworthy ups compliance capabilities and Supersonik says AI can do software demos and raises $5M

Fleetworthy launches new roadside inspection reporting capabilities to help fleets reduce compliance risk

Fleetworthy is sharpening the lens on roadside inspections with the launch of new reporting capabilities in its CPSuite platform, a move aimed at helping fleets better manage one of the most visible and costly compliance challenges in the industry.

The company announced the addition of 10 new SmartTiles, dynamic reporting modules that allow fleets to surface compliance insights tailored to their operations, bringing the platform’s library to more than 100.

The release marks a step forward in how fleets can monitor roadside inspection outcomes, offering dual visibility across both drivers and assets. For drivers, the new SmartTiles provide detailed breakdowns of inspection results, including pass/fail rates, inspection types, and aggregated compliance trends.