Tech Roundup: new compliance tech and funding raises

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Fleetworthy ups compliance capabilities and Supersonik says AI can do software demos and raises $5M
Fleetworthy launches new roadside inspection reporting capabilities to help fleets reduce compliance risk
Fleetworthy is sharpening the lens on roadside inspections with the launch of new reporting capabilities in its CPSuite platform, a move aimed at helping fleets better manage one of the most visible and costly compliance challenges in the industry.
The company announced the addition of 10 new SmartTiles, dynamic reporting modules that allow fleets to surface compliance insights tailored to their operations, bringing the platform’s library to more than 100.
The release marks a step forward in how fleets can monitor roadside inspection outcomes, offering dual visibility across both drivers and assets. For drivers, the new SmartTiles provide detailed breakdowns of inspection results, including pass/fail rates, inspection types, and aggregated compliance trends.
On the asset side, fleets gain tools to spot inspection patterns tied to vehicles and equipment, from the most recent inspection per truck to broader trends that could flag recurring maintenance or compliance gaps.
This two-pronged approach reflects how most fleets divide compliance responsibility between personnel and equipment.
By giving leaders tailored views into both, Fleetworthy aims to make it easier to pinpoint risks, act on insights, and prevent minor issues from snowballing into violations, fines, or downtime. “Roadside inspections are one of the most visible compliance challenges facing fleets, and our new SmartTiles give customers a sharper, more flexible view into this critical area,” said Shay Demmons, Chief Product Officer at Fleetworthy, in a news release.
The new reporting set comes at no additional cost to CPSuite users. Customers already leveraging Fleetworthy’s tolling integration through Bestpass also benefit from a unified view of compliance and tolling data within the same platform, further reducing the silos that often slow down decision-making.
Beyond compliance reporting, CPSuite’s SmartTiles can be arranged into customizable dashboards, giving fleet managers the ability to highlight the data most relevant to their operations. Automated reporting and recurring email or SFTP delivery reduce repetitive processes, freeing up staff time while keeping decision-makers informed.
Fleetworthy has built its reputation on helping fleets go “beyond compliant,” supporting some of the largest carriers in North America with safety, toll management, and weigh station bypass solutions.
Andreessen Horowitz backs Supersonik with $5M for AI demos startup
The long wait for software demos may be coming to an end. Supersonik, a new startup founded by ex-Typeform CEO Joaquim Lechà alongside serial entrepreneurs Daniel Carmona and Pol Ruiz, has emerged from stealth with $5 million in seed funding led by Andreessen Horowitz. The company’s pitch is straightforward: let AI run the demo.
Supersonik’s core product is an autonomous, multilingual AI agent that can instantly join a video call, share its screen, and walk prospects through real software in real time. Unlike pre-recorded tours or static product pages, the system adapts mid-conversation, pulling in live data from CRMs, websites, and documentation to tailor each demo to a buyer’s industry, region, and use case.
The goal is to transform what has long been a bottleneck in SaaS sales, the lag between interest and demonstration, into an instant, scalable experience.
CEO Daniel Carmona describes the vision as eliminating friction at the exact moment buyers show intent. Rather than wait for a scheduled meeting, prospects can click a button on a website and immediately interact with an AI sales agent fluent in their preferred language.
Beyond new leads, Supersonik’s platform can re-engage cold prospects, qualify buyers in real time, and even upsell features to existing customers.
Andreessen Horowitz sees the technology as a potential shift in how software is sold. “Live demos have been too costly and slow for most SaaS companies to scale,” said partner Gabriel Vasquez, in a news release. “Supersonik changes that by turning the sales process into an instant, interactive product experience.”
For SaaS teams, the promise is scalability without added headcount. For buyers, it’s immediacy and personalization without the wait. Supersonik plans to expand its AI beyond demos into onboarding, support, and renewals, signaling an ambition to remake not just the demo, but the entire customer lifecycle.